Led Zeppelin turns 50 in the fall of 2018. Jimmy Page has said “….so there’s all manner of surprises coming out.”

The surviving band members have revealed details of an official 50th anniversary book. Titled Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin, a 368-page hardback. It will be published in October and is available for pre-order now.

The band recently announced the release of a remastered version of the 2003 live album How the West Was Won for March 23.