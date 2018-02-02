obit: former B.C. premier Dave Barrett, 87

A statement from Dave Barrett’s family says the former NDP premier has died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Barrett was elected eight times as a member of the B.C. legislature. He was B.C.’s first NDP premier when his government held power in the province for three-years in the seventies, 1972 to 1975.

He was also elected as a federal New Democrat MP in 1988 in the former Victoria-area riding of Esquimalt-Juan de Fuca.

Many of Barrett’s reforms are still law, including the Agricultural Land Reserve, changes to B.C.’s liquor laws, and Pharmacare. Barrett’s government passed a reported 357 bills, including public automobile insurance, and creating a provincewide ambulance service.

Barrett received the Order of Canada in 2005 and the Order of British Columbia in 2012.

In 2014, it was announced that Barrett had Alzheimer’s disease and was living in a care facility in Victoria.

~Ryan Awram, Q News update