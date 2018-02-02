Looking For A Name For That Bus? How About Dominic?

Dominic Orr — known to many in the city as Bus Boy — was just four years old when he passed away recently, and a lot of BC Transit staff and passengers are going to miss him.

Dominic was born with Prader-Willi syndrome, which is a genetic disorder affecting muscle movement and speech. It’s a tough thing for a little person to be burdened with, but he never seemed to let it get him down — he was well known for his happy outlook and his fascination with BC Transit buses.

A GoFundMe initiative for Dominic’s mom, Stephanie, has raised more than $5,000 so far. There’s also a petition up at Change.org to have one of our Victoria double deck buses named the Dominic Orr Double Decker. It’s headed towards 1000 signatures, and you can add yours here.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo