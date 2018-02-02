Skip to Content
Looking For A Name For That Bus? How About Dominic?

By Scott James
February 02, 2018 10:42 am
Dominic Orr — known to many in the city as Bus Boy — was just four years old when he passed away recently, and a lot of BC Transit staff and passengers are going to miss him.

Dominic was born with Prader-Willi syndrome, which is a genetic disorder affecting muscle movement and speech. It’s a tough thing for a little person to be burdened with, but he never seemed to let it get him down — he was well known for his happy outlook and his fascination with BC Transit buses.

A GoFundMe initiative for Dominic’s mom, Stephanie, has raised more than $5,000 so far. There’s also a petition up at Change.org to have one of our Victoria double deck buses named the Dominic Orr Double Decker. It’s headed towards 1000 signatures, and you can add yours here.

