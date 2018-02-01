RCMP looking for this man after knife pulled on Good Samaritan

A Good Samaritan is being credited with stopping a domestic incident. Police are now looking for a Victoria man who pulled a knife on the man who helped.

West Shore RCMP say a male suspect was witnessed yelling at a female he knew on January 28 around noon in the 1500 block of Admirals Road in View Royal.

Mounties say a Good Samaritan then stepped in to intervene. The suspect allegedly produced a knife, after he told the Samaritan to back off.

A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for Patrick O’Neil of Victoria, in connection with the incident.

O’Neil is described as a white male, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 140lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees O’Neil is asked to contact local police.