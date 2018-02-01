hop a BC Ferry and spot a celebrity in Vancouver

Victoria and Vancouver Island certainly has it’s share of production companies working on their latest movie and television projects. Hop a BC Ferry with your autograph book, Sharpie and head for the mainland to spot Nicolas Cage sipping a cappuccino someplace like Yaletown.

Here are some TV shows and movies filming in Vancouver this month.

A Score To Settle

A Score to Settle with Nic Cage is being filmed in Vancouver this February through to May. The movie is about an ex-enforcer who wants redemption for a crime that put him in prison for a couple of decades.

Bad Times at the El Royale

If you’ve ever wanted to meet “The Dude”, keep an eye open for Jeff Bridges. Starring Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges (“Big Lebowski”), Bad Times at the El Royale will film in Vancouver through to April.

A Series of Unfortunate Events – Season 2 and 3

Neil Patrick Harris will be in the Vancouver area filming season two and three of Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events through April 2018. The show follows the lives of Violet, Klaus and Sunny, three siblings who just lost their parents in a mysterious fire.

Keep up to date with What’s Filming in Vancouver here