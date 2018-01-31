They’ve got it all in Minnesota for Superbowl. Meet ‘The PedalPub’

Minneapolis’ PedalPub is opening up rides this week. When your city is hosting Super Bowl, why not tap into all those tourists?

The PedalPub is a 16 person, pedal-powered bar on wheels. Its been scooting around downtown Minnesota for the past decade. It normally shuts down in the winter. Not because of cold temperatures, but because ice and snow can make it hard to navigate the bar-on-wheels.

Three PedalPub bikes will also be stationed around places downtown, not to ride but for a bit of free advertising for Patriots and Eagles fans. PedalPub started in Minnesota and is now in 45 markets across the country. There are none in Boston or Philadelphia.

By the way, you can buy a PedalPub of your own. Need to make a couple of extra bucks in Victoria?