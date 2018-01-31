Fairway Market buys Western Foods in Langford

Fairway Market will have a second location in Langford as of March 1. The Victoria-based grocery company has bought the Western Foods store at 772 Goldstream Avenue.

Fairway Market has been operating since 1963 and now has nine stores. Its first store on the West Shore opened in 1987 at Westshore Town Centre, then called Canwest Mall.

Western Foods business on Vancouver Island reaches back to 1974, and has a location in Sooke at Evergreen Centre.

Save-On-Foods heads into a competitive Langford grocery scene when it opens its first West Shore location sometime this spring. It will open at 59 McCallum Road in the former 36,000 sq ft. Home Outfitters location near Best Buy.

The Jim Pattison Group (note, owner of 100.3 The Q!) also owns the 13-store Vancouver Island grocery store chain Quality Foods. Pattison had been a minority partner since 2012 and purchased Quality Foods outright in March of 2017. There`s a Quality Foods in the West Shore on the Langford Parkway.