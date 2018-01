Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be holding a town hall meeting at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo on Friday, February 2.

There is no sign-up list to ask a question. Questioners will raise their hands, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event starts at 11:00am.

The town hall is expected to run about 90 minutes to two hours.

Trudeau is not expected to stay in Nanaimo afterwards.