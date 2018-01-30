Grammy Awards ratings are in: worst in nearly a decade.

Until the 2018 Grammy telecast, the show had pulled in at least 25 million viewers every year this decade. This year’s Grammys had the lowest ratings since 2009.

What happened?

The telecast (running close to three-and-a-half hours) was off by 24 percent from 2017. With time zone adjustments since the awards show was in New York, the telecast averaged 19.8 million total viewers.

It’s the biggest drop for the Grammys since the 2013, the year after Whitney Houston died.

Critics point to recent big Grammy broadcast years, when there were star-studded big tributes to artists like Prince in 2017, and David Bowie and Eagles’ Glenn Frey tributes in 2016.

The least-watched Grammys were in 1995, where the 11.25 million viewers tied 1975 for the all-time low.

Read more Grammy Award broadcast numbers via Vulture online.