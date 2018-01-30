Skip to Content
Body found on beach at Gonzales Park

By Art Aronson
-
January 30, 2018 05:43 pm
A body was found on the beach at Gonzales Park in Victoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Victoria Police tweeted at 3:00pm that officers were called to the 1800-block of Crescent Road in Gonzales Park after receiving a report of a body in the beach area.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed the body was wearing kayakers clothing.

Search and Rescue were called in to make sure no-one else was at risk.

The identity of the body is unknown at this point.

