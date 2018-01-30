Body found on beach at Gonzales Park

A body was found on the beach at Gonzales Park in Victoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Victoria Police tweeted at 3:00pm that officers were called to the 1800-block of Crescent Road in Gonzales Park after receiving a report of a body in the beach area.

All the information we can release at this time is that we are investigating an deceased person located in the beach area in the 1800-block of Crescent Road. The nearby waters are being searched as a precaution. #F184721 #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 31, 2018

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed the body was wearing kayakers clothing.

Search and Rescue were called in to make sure no-one else was at risk.

The identity of the body is unknown at this point.