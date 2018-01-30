Man assaults bus driver in Victoria

Victoria police say they have a man in custody after an alleged assault on a B.C. transit bus driver on Monday night.

Police say the suspect entered the back of the stopped bus at Douglas and Field Streets at around 9pm. When the bus driver questioned him, it’s alleged he assaulted the driver before fleeing.

He didn’t get far though, as police got a good description from passengers on the bus.

It’s turns out the suspect has had many run ins with police of late and police are holding him because he may have some mental health issues.

The bus driver was treated for minor injuries.