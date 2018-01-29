Victoria police arrest three in Pandora Ave. drug bust

Victoria police seized, drugs, thousands in cash and property while arresting three people at a property on Pandora Avenue last week.

Investigators say they executed the search warrant on January 25, stemming from an investigation that started in mid January when police focused on a man they thought were dealing drugs in the downtown area.

“Community services division officers targeted these men, who in turn were targeting some of the most vulnerable in our community,” said police spokesman Bowen Osoko.

The warrant turned up $21,000 in property, more than $43,000 in cash, many knives and $20,000 worth of drugs that included fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines. They also seized an an SUV.

Nine charges are being recommended against one woman and two men.