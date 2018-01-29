The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 020118 -- The 80s

A big 80sPalooza is coming up in Vancouver Monday October 01, as Def Leppard and Journey play Rogers Arena, and you can win your tickets for that this week when you check in with Ed Bain for Beat The Toaster at 715 on The Q Morning Show.



So, on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to play a whole lot of 80s rock songs.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

