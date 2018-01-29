Skip to Content
Kelowna’s Rock The Lake 2018 Lineup Revealed

By Scott James
-
January 29, 2018 10:22 am
Brendan DeBrincat / CC

The artist roster for this year’s edition of Kelowna’s Rock The Lake festival has had its wraps taken off, and it’s expanded again. Rock The Lake will come to the city’s downtown, outside Prospera Place, Friday August 10 through Sunday August 12.

Friday August 10

  • Ian  Thomas
  • Men Without Hats
  • Randy Bachman

Saturday August 11

  • Northern Pikes
  • Barney Bentall and The Legendary Hearts
  • Sweet
  • Glass Tiger

Sunday August 12

  • Doug and The Slugs
  • Stampeders
  • Little River Band
  • Nazareth

Weekend passes are on sale now via Select Your Tickets, or call 250 762 5050. Full event passes are priced from $153, and VIP tickets are $443, with all prices non-inclusive of taxes and service charges. $57.50 single day passes will go on sale this Friday at 10am; weekend parking is $90 and individual day parking is $30.

