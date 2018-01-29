Kelowna’s Rock The Lake 2018 Lineup Revealed

The artist roster for this year’s edition of Kelowna’s Rock The Lake festival has had its wraps taken off, and it’s expanded again. Rock The Lake will come to the city’s downtown, outside Prospera Place, Friday August 10 through Sunday August 12.
Friday August 10
- Ian Thomas
- Men Without Hats
- Randy Bachman
Saturday August 11
- Northern Pikes
- Barney Bentall and The Legendary Hearts
- Sweet
- Glass Tiger
Sunday August 12
- Doug and The Slugs
- Stampeders
- Little River Band
- Nazareth
Weekend passes are on sale now via Select Your Tickets, or call 250 762 5050. Full event passes are priced from $153, and VIP tickets are $443, with all prices non-inclusive of taxes and service charges. $57.50 single day passes will go on sale this Friday at 10am; weekend parking is $90 and individual day parking is $30.
