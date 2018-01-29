Skip to Content
BC Attorney General David Eby: Drastic Changes Are Necessary To Avoid A $400 Per Year ICBC Rate Hike

By Scott James
-
January 29, 2018
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
In a media conference this morning, BC Attorney General David Eby threw shade at the previous government and promised that reforms will be announced in the coming weeks, with several things on the agenda, including higher rates and lower rates for high and low risk drivers, respectively; reduction of legal and auto body repair costs; and better care for those injured in accidents. Eby said that steps must be taken to avoid a $400 rate hike for the average driver just to get ICBC out of the red, which British Columbians could not afford. Here’s most of the announcement (the first few seconds were lost due to mic troubles at the source):

