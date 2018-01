Victoria Police is asking for help in a missing person case.

Beatrice Wear. Beatrice (whose legal name is Shanna Wear) is described as a 27-yr-old Black woman w a slim build, standing 5’4″w black hair & dark brown eyes.

Seen Sunday night, wearing grey track pants & t-shirt, neon green & orange shoes.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, call 9-1-1.