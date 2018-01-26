Looking Forward To Seeing U2 Play Live At The GRAMMY Awards? Sorry -- I Mean, "Live"?

Not long ago, word came out that U2 would be performing at the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will be handed out this Sunday. Well, now. Tee Emm Zee says that they won’t actually be there in the flesh; they’re recording their performance tonight, on a barge in the Hudson River, for some reason, and when the show airs, the broadcast will switch away from Madison Square Garden to run the recorded gig.

If you’re tuning in to catch James Corden hosting Music’s Biggest Night®, presented by The Recording Academy® at 430pm Pacific time Sunday on CBS, here’s who’ll ostensibly be performing 100 percent live:

Kendrick Lamar

Sam Smith

Elton John

Miley Cyrus (was it some CBC hockey airstaffer who said “Ciley Myrus” a while ago? I can’t remember)

Lady Gaga

Childish Gambino

P!nk

Little Big Town

Kesha

SZA

Bruno Mars

Cardi B

Logic

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Luis Fonsi

Daddy Yankee

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo