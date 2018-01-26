“Barney The Dinosaur” actor runs a tantric sex business

The actor who was in the big purple suit playing Barney The Dinosaur now runs a business specializing in tantric sex and massages.

David Joyner, who was Barney from 1991 to 2001 (the character was voiced by a separate actor), describes himself as a “tantra massage specialist and spiritual healer” and has been running his own business since 2004. He finds clients from word of mouth and meeting women on Tinder.

“Before I got into the [Barney] costume, I would pray and ask God to allow his loving divine spirit to flow through me through the costume and let that draw the kids. That energy would always draw them in,” Joyner adds. “Children are more connected spiritually than [adults]. A lot of times when I see infants and I’m out and about at the grocery store or whatever, they start staring at me. I make the joke, ‘You know who I am.’”

Speaking to VICE Joyner reveals his tantric massage practice boasts 30 clients, or “goddesses,” as he calls them. He unblocks the energy of two to four women a week, he says.

“I always said it was never an accident, and that I was meant to do this character,” he says. “Because a lot of the elements of Barney were a lot of the things I was training with in tantra.”

Stephen White, head writer of Barney from 1992 to 2005, says: “When I found out the detail of what’s involved in tantra, I was surprised,” White continues. “I thought it was an interesting transition for Barney. It’s kind of still the ‘I love you, you love me’ deal, but different. I don’t judge or anything, but that’s a side of David I didn’t know.”

After the VICE article was published, Joyner posted on Facebook:

“When I was approached to do the interview, I was told the article would capture the spiritual side of Tantra & my Spiritual Healing Practices. To shed a more positive light on the benefits of it’s accent practice and teachings to those who don’t know much about it. But of course, it didn’t come out that way.

“I truly wish more people would try to see the spiritual size of Tantra & not think it’s all about sex. Sometimes people here in the west can be so sad.”