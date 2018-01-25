RCMP looking for vehicle in bus, pellet incident

RCMP have released a picture of a vehicle they think is connected to the B.C Transit bus getting hit by pellets in View Royal.

The vehicle is a dark coloured, four door sedan and mounties are looking to speak to driver.

“The West Shore RCMP are asking for additional witnesses and the public’s help to identify this vehicle. We hope the driver of the vehicle and those responsible will hear this message and come speak with our investigators about the events of that day,” says Cst. Matt Baker in a release.

On January 17, a bus that was travelling on Craigflower Road near Admirals when it was shot by pellets that broke a couple windows.