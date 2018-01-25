Lynyrd Skynyrd Have Something In Common With Sir Elton John Aside From Being Musicians

The commonality is that they’re both retiring from touring.
Lynyrd Skynyrd will launch their last tour this summer, joined on the trek by Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr. and Bad Company, among others. The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour wil kick off Friday May 04 in Palm Beach Florida, with the final show at Lakewood in Atlanta Saturday September 01. Other guests will include The Marshall Tucker Band, The Charlie Daniels Band, Blackberry Smoke, Blackfoot and .38 Special. The only Canadian gig listed so far is in Toronto, Saturday August 11.
Tickets for most of the shows go on sale Friday February 02 at 10am via Live Nation. A presale will be available for Citi cardholders beginning this Tuesday at 10am and will run until 10am Thursday February 01. The Lynyrd Skynyrd website has complete information.
This year marks 45 years since Skynyrd released their debut, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), and introduced the world to concert staples like Free Bird. Things took a turn for the worse in 1977, as Ronnie Van Zant, Cassie Gaines and Steve Gaines were killed in a plane crash. For the past 30 years or so, Ronnie’s brother Johnny has been the band’s frontman. The only cofounder still with them is guitarist Gary Rossington.
The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour:
May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
May 12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 19 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
May 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 26 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
June 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
July 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre
August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
August 31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
