Lynyrd Skynyrd Have Something In Common With Sir Elton John Aside From Being Musicians

Lynyrd Skynyrd will launch their last tour this summer, joined on the trek by Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr. and Bad Company, among others. The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour wil kick off Friday May 04 in Palm Beach Florida, with the final show at Lakewood in Atlanta Saturday September 01. Other guests will include The Marshall Tucker Band, The Charlie Daniels Band, Blackberry Smoke, Blackfoot and .38 Special. The only Canadian gig listed so far is in Toronto, Saturday August 11.

Tickets for most of the shows go on sale Friday February 02 at 10am via Live Nation. A presale will be available for Citi cardholders beginning this Tuesday at 10am and will run until 10am Thursday February 01. The Lynyrd Skynyrd website has complete information.

This year marks 45 years since Skynyrd released their debut, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), and introduced the world to concert staples like Free Bird. Things took a turn for the worse in 1977, as Ronnie Van Zant, Cassie Gaines and Steve Gaines were killed in a plane crash. For the past 30 years or so, Ronnie’s brother Johnny has been the band’s frontman. The only cofounder still with them is guitarist Gary Rossington.

The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour:

May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

May 12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 19 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

May 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 26 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

June 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

