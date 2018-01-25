Hockey For Hospitals Returns To Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre This Saturday Night

Since 2015, The Victoria Hospital Foundation‘s Hockey For Hospitals has raised more than $62,000 to be used for the acquisition of much-needed emergency room equipment at Victoria General and Royal Jubilee Hospitals. The fourth annual edition is this Saturday night at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, as the Victoria Royals host the Calgary Hitmen; proceeds from game ticket sales will go to the cause, and Marty The Marmot (who passed his physical with flying colors) has also organized a 50/50 draw and another round of Chuck-A-Puck.

Discounted tickets are available here; get ’em before the 2pm Friday deadline to be eligible for some great prizes from Popeye’s Supplements Victoria.

