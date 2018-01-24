Skip to Content
Sir Elton John Is Retiring From Touring After His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

By Scott James
-
January 24, 2018 09:26 am
When Sir Elton John teased us with “I’ve finally decided where my future  lies” in a cryptic message regarding news about his future, which was to be revealed at 930am today, there was a good reason for his choice of words.  In a chat with CNN‘s Anderson Cooper which was carried live in several cities — and which caused his website to crash — he revealed that his upcoming 300-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be his last; having had “a pretty good run”, as he puts it, he now wants to spend more time with his husband and his children. However, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of future recording or musicals. Here’s what had the Internet melting down with speculation earlier:

And here’s the complete announcement from New York:

This isn’t the first time Elton has stepped away from the stage: he announced to a gobsmacked crowd in London in 1977 that “I’ve made a decision tonight that this is going to be the last show.” He was back on the road about two years later.

Tour details should be available at some point on Elton John’s website, which is currently throwing an “offline for maintenance” message as techs scramble to get a new server to replace the old one, which is presumably a flaming pool of molten metal.

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

