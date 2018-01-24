The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 012518 -- Oceans And The Sea And Waves 'n Things

So. We had a bit of a tsunami scare, but it all worked out and we’re all still as dry as we can be in a city where it sometimes seems to rain about 366 days per year. They tell me, however, that had the earthquake been 90Km to the west of where it occurred, we would have had a subduction event, and we would have seen an actual tsunami. Phew. If you’re not all signed up with Vic-Alert, now would be a good time to scamper over there and put your number in to be notified during emergencies. It’s not perfect, but it’s certainly better than nothing.



In light of all that, we’re going to play songs about the ocean and seas and waves and such on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the airwaves just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo