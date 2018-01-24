Netflix Canada February 2018

Let’s just get to the point: Netflix February 2018:

George Clooney is the next guest who Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. It’ll be out February 9th.

What’s leaving?

February 1st

Eddie the Eagle

The Man From U.N.C.L.E

Tron: Legacy

February 2

Wayne’s World

February 9

Mission Impossible

February 16

Saving Private Ryan

February 22

The Intern

What’s coming out?

February 1

42 Grams

About Time

American Fable

Apollo 13

Being John Malkovich

Blue Crush

Chef

Damnation Season 1

Friday Night Lights

Ghost in the Shell

How the Beatles Changed the World

How to be Single

In Good Company

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Limitless

Lovesick

Moon

Nightcrawler

Oculus

Paint it Black

Powder Season 1

Ray

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane

S.W.A.T

Secret in their Eyes

Serie Noire Season 1

Take Me Home Tonight

The Danish Girl

The Mermaid

The Nutty Professor

The Strange Name Movie

The Theory of Everything

The Transporter Refueled

Under Arrest Season 8

Z Nation Season 4

February 2

Altered Carbon Season 1

Coach Snoop Season 1

Homefront

Kavin Jay Everybody Calm Down!

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia Season 1

On Body and Soul

The Mindy Project Season 6

February 5

24: Legacy Season 1

February 6th

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers

Sharnado 5: Global

February 7

A Most Violent Year

Fun With Dick and Jane

Imposters Season 1

Midnight Special

Queer Eye Season 1

February 9

Baywatch

Fate/Apocrypha Part 2

First Kill

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Part 2: George Clooney

Seeing Allred

The Ritual

The Trader (Sovdagari)

When We First Met

February 12

Safe

February 13

Trophy

February 14

Greenhouse Academy Season 2

Love Per Square Foot

February 15

2 Guns

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Django Unchained

Machine Gun Preacher

Re:Mind Season 1

Snitch

The Heart of Man

The Intouchables

The Vatican Tapes

Unleashed

February 16

Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge Season 6

Everything Sucks! Season 1

First Team: Juventus FC Season 1

Irreplaceable You

February 17

Blood Money

February 18

The Final Year

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

February 19

Dismissed

Fullmetal Alchemist

Mama

February 20

Bates Motel Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles Season 1-2

February 21

Forgotten

The Bachelors

February 23

Marseille Season 2

Mute

Seven Seconds Season 1

Ugly Delicious Season 1

February 26

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

Begin Again

People You May Know

The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

The Rift: Dark Side of the Moon

Winnie

February 27

Derren Brown: The Push

iZombie Season 4

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

February 28

Big Bear

Burnt

Paw Patrol Season 4

