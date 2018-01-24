Skip to Content
Netflix Canada February 2018

By Megan Gibson
-
January 24, 2018 03:18 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Let’s just get to the point: Netflix February 2018:

George Clooney is the next guest who Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. It’ll be out February 9th.

What’s leaving?

February 1st

  • Eddie the Eagle
  • The Man From U.N.C.L.E
  • Tron: Legacy

February 2

  • Wayne’s World

February 9

  • Mission Impossible

February 16

  • Saving Private Ryan

February 22

  • The Intern

What’s coming out?

February 1

  • 42 Grams
  • About Time
  • American Fable
  • Apollo 13
  • Being John Malkovich
  • Blue Crush
  • Chef
  • Damnation Season 1
  • Friday Night Lights
  • Ghost in the Shell
  • How the Beatles Changed the World
  • How to be Single
  • In Good Company
  • John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
  • Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
  • Limitless
  • Lovesick
  • Moon
  • Nightcrawler
  • Oculus
  • Paint it Black
  • Powder Season 1
  • Ray
  • Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane
  • S.W.A.T
  • Secret in their Eyes
  • Serie Noire Season 1
  • Take Me Home Tonight
  • The Danish Girl
  • The Mermaid
  • The Nutty Professor
  • The Strange Name Movie
  • The Theory of Everything
  • The Transporter Refueled
  • Under Arrest Season 8
  • Z Nation Season 4

February 2

  • Altered Carbon Season 1
  • Coach Snoop Season 1
  • Homefront
  • Kavin Jay Everybody Calm Down!
  • Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia Season 1
  • On Body and Soul
  • The Mindy Project Season 6

February 5

  • 24: Legacy Season 1

February 6th

  • Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers
  • Sharnado 5: Global

February 7

  • A Most Violent Year
  • Fun With Dick and Jane
  • Imposters Season 1
  • Midnight Special
  • Queer Eye Season 1

February 9

  • Baywatch
  • Fate/Apocrypha Part 2
  • First Kill
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Part 2: George Clooney
  • Seeing Allred
  • The Ritual
  • The Trader (Sovdagari)
  • When We First Met

February 12

  • Safe

February 13

  • Trophy

February 14

  • Greenhouse Academy Season 2
  • Love Per Square Foot

February 15

  • 2 Guns
  • Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
  • Django Unchained
  • Machine Gun Preacher
  • Re:Mind Season 1
  • Snitch
  • The Heart of Man
  • The Intouchables
  • The Vatican Tapes
  • Unleashed

February 16

  • Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge Season 6
  • Everything Sucks! Season 1
  • First Team: Juventus FC Season 1
  • Irreplaceable You

February 17

  • Blood Money

February 18

  • The Final Year
  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

February 19

  • Dismissed
  • Fullmetal Alchemist
  • Mama

February 20

  • Bates Motel Season 5
  • The Frankenstein Chronicles Season 1-2

February 21

  • Forgotten
  • The Bachelors

February 23

  • Marseille Season 2
  • Mute
  • Seven Seconds Season 1
  • Ugly Delicious Season 1

February 26

  • Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Begin Again
  • People You May Know
  • The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
  • The Rift: Dark Side of the Moon
  • Winnie

February 27

  • Derren Brown: The Push
  • iZombie Season 4
  • Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish

February 28

  • Big Bear
  • Burnt
  • Paw Patrol Season 4

Sources: MtlBlog and MobileSyrup

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

