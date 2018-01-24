Netflix Canada February 2018

Let’s just get to the point: Netflix February 2018:
George Clooney is the next guest who Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. It’ll be out February 9th.
What’s leaving?
February 1st
- Eddie the Eagle
- The Man From U.N.C.L.E
- Tron: Legacy
February 2
- Wayne’s World
February 9
- Mission Impossible
February 16
- Saving Private Ryan
February 22
- The Intern
What’s coming out?
February 1
- 42 Grams
- About Time
- American Fable
- Apollo 13
- Being John Malkovich
- Blue Crush
- Chef
- Damnation Season 1
- Friday Night Lights
- Ghost in the Shell
- How the Beatles Changed the World
- How to be Single
- In Good Company
- John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
- Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
- Limitless
- Lovesick
- Moon
- Nightcrawler
- Oculus
- Paint it Black
- Powder Season 1
- Ray
- Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane
- S.W.A.T
- Secret in their Eyes
- Serie Noire Season 1
- Take Me Home Tonight
- The Danish Girl
- The Mermaid
- The Nutty Professor
- The Strange Name Movie
- The Theory of Everything
- The Transporter Refueled
- Under Arrest Season 8
- Z Nation Season 4
February 2
- Altered Carbon Season 1
- Coach Snoop Season 1
- Homefront
- Kavin Jay Everybody Calm Down!
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia Season 1
- On Body and Soul
- The Mindy Project Season 6
February 5
- 24: Legacy Season 1
February 6th
- Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers
- Sharnado 5: Global
February 7
- A Most Violent Year
- Fun With Dick and Jane
- Imposters Season 1
- Midnight Special
- Queer Eye Season 1
February 9
- Baywatch
- Fate/Apocrypha Part 2
- First Kill
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Part 2: George Clooney
- Seeing Allred
- The Ritual
- The Trader (Sovdagari)
- When We First Met
February 12
- Safe
February 13
- Trophy
February 14
- Greenhouse Academy Season 2
- Love Per Square Foot
February 15
- 2 Guns
- Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
- Django Unchained
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Re:Mind Season 1
- Snitch
- The Heart of Man
- The Intouchables
- The Vatican Tapes
- Unleashed
February 16
- Dreamworks Dragons: Race to the Edge Season 6
- Everything Sucks! Season 1
- First Team: Juventus FC Season 1
- Irreplaceable You
February 17
- Blood Money
February 18
- The Final Year
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
February 19
- Dismissed
- Fullmetal Alchemist
- Mama
February 20
- Bates Motel Season 5
- The Frankenstein Chronicles Season 1-2
February 21
- Forgotten
- The Bachelors
February 23
- Marseille Season 2
- Mute
- Seven Seconds Season 1
- Ugly Delicious Season 1
February 26
- Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Begin Again
- People You May Know
- The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
- The Rift: Dark Side of the Moon
- Winnie
February 27
- Derren Brown: The Push
- iZombie Season 4
- Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish
February 28
- Big Bear
- Burnt
- Paw Patrol Season 4
Sources: MtlBlog and MobileSyrup
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan
Comments