Mötley Crüe’s The Dirt, bestselling memoir is coming to the big screen – eventually. The rock biopic starts filming next month!

These are the fellas playing the “the world’s most notorious rock band”:

Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx; Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) as Tommy Lee; Daniel Webber as Vince Neil; and Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars.

Directing is Jeff Tremaine (MTV’s Jackass).

~Megan