More Douglas Street Priority Bus Lanes Under Construction

Work began yesterday on new southbound bus priority lanes on Douglas Street, from Tolmie to Hillside. When the work is completed this fall, the lanes will run from Fisgard to Tolmie, northbound and southbound, and will be in effect 24 hours a day. Currently, they operate northbound from 3pm til 6pm and southbound from 6am til 9am, during which times only buses and bicycles are allowed; other vehicles are prohibited unless turning right within one block, and the fine for ignoring the prohibition is $109.

BC Transit and The City Of Victoria have more information on bus priority lanes.

