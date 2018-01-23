Joan Jett doesn’t think that rock music will ever die.

Joan Jett once appeared with Michael J. Fox on the big screen as an actress in 1987’s Light Of Day. Now she’ll hit theaters as herself.

The authorized Jett documentary Bad Reputation is premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

She doesn’t think that rock music will ever die.

“It could be dead to the radio. It could be dead, to a degree, commercially. It’ll never be dead as long as there are guitars and amps that you can plug in,” Jett said promoting her new documentary. “I’m telling you, you’ll never get the same feeling. It’s not criticism because people have to use the means they can or that they like; music is subjective. But you won’t get the same feeling from a drum machine that you’re going to get from sitting behind the drums. Playing a guitar on the keyboards is not the same thing as feeling the wood vibrate through your body from your pelvic bone.”