Coastal communities in B.C. and Alaska were evacuated to higher ground early Tuesday January 23 after a tsunami warning following a large earthquake off the coast of Alaska.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck at about 1:32am PST and had a preliminary reading of 8.2, which it later revised to 7.9. It struck 278 kilometres southeast of Kodiak at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

Environment Canada initially issued a tsunami warning, but hours later it was cancelled.

How high would a tsunami wave impact Colwood?

The City of Colwood had this post on their Facebook page.

“The Colwood emergency planning team reports that the tsunami threat at Esquimalt Lagoon is a maximum wave of 3.5 meters, including run up.

Tsunami evacuation warnings were provided in person to homes in the Lagoon area up to 4 meters following this morning’s earthquake in Alaska.

See maps showing the blue 4 meter evacuation line below.”