Alex Lifeson: Rush Have Pretty Much Exited....Stage Left

Rush guitar-man Alex Lifeson was chatting with Globe And Mail hacks the other day, and appeared to confirm what many of us have been assuming for some time now: the four decade Rush story is at an end.

“It’s been a little over two years since Rush last toured,” he said. “We have no plans to tour or record any more. We’re basically done. After 41 years, we felt it was enough.”

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll never hear anything else from Lifeson, or Geddy Lee or Neil Peart. “I’ve actually been busier lately than I have been in a while,” Lifeson said. “I’m writing a lot. I’m writing on four or five different little projects. I get these requests to do guitar work with other people. It’s really a lot of fun for me. It’s low pressure: I get to be as creative as I want to be and I can work a little outside of the box, which is really attractive to me.”

