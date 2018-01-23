Vic Alert gets massive sign ups after Tsunami warning

The city of Victoria’s emergency alert system has gotten a massive influx since the Tsunami alert this morning.

The system sends out free alerts on land lines, cell phones and e-mails whenever the city thinks there needs to be.

“Yesterday we had about 6,500 people signed up but the last time I checked we have about 24,000 today,” said city’s Emergency Preparedness Co-Coordinator Tanya Patterson.

The online system got bogged down with the large number of people signing up. The system though is geared towards people who live in the city of Victoria even though people outside the municipality can also sign up.

Sidney and North Saanich and the Gulf Islands have their own similar warning systems while Saanich and the Esquimalt say they are exploring the idea.

A magnitude 7.9 Earthquake struck off Alaska at around 1:30am, triggering a Tsunami warning for many west coast communities. It was rescinded three hours late.

Here’s what the alerts looked like…