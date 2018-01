A snowboarder was found dead on Mt. Washington on Monday afternoon.



The ski resort’s risk manager Dale Logan says the male was found unresponsive in an treed area inside the mountain’s boundary. The boarder was snowboarding off-piste



“This is a very sad tragedy. Everyone here at the resort sends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends,” said Resort General Manager Peter Gibson in a statement.

The incident has been turned over to the B.C. Coroner Service.