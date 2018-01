Here’s another option for watching the Superbowl in a more impressive setting than your living room.

Catch the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles play in the biggest game of the year for just $5 at Cineplex theatres on February 4th.

Super Bowl LII will be screening live on the big screen at SilverCity Victoria Cinemas and other select theatres across Canada.

Admission is just $5 and includes seating, games, and prize giveaways. Book your seats on the Cineplex website.