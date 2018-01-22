Steven Page reuniting with Barenaked Ladies, for one night only

Nearly a decade after Steven Page left the Barenaked Ladies, Page plans to stand alongside Ed Robertson and his bandmates in Vancouver. They’re being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards on March 25th.

The moment is being billed as a “one-time special appearance” by Page and will be broadcast live during the Junos.

“I have so many great memories of my years with Barenaked Ladies, from our beginning in our parents’ basements to playing our songs for audiences all over the world,” said Steven Page. “I’m incredibly proud of all we achieved together, the greatest of all being the fact that our music continues to be a part of so many Canadians’ lives. Congratulations to the guys – I’m humbled by our induction into the Hall of Fame. Here’s hoping that next year we will be inducted into Hall and Oates.”

“I honestly haven’t been in the same room as the other guys — all the other guys at once — since I left the band. It’ll be good to see them all, but it’s going to be odd. It’s not like we’re getting back together.”

At this point there’s no word if the band will perform as a temporarily reunited group on the Junos.

“It’s a delicate thing to address,” Ed Robertson said.

“At the end of the day we’re all just looking forward to celebrating this achievement together. We’re going to figure out how to do that in a way that’s fun for everybody and (which) makes sense.”

Steven Page left the band in 2009 by mutual agreement. It was a tough time for Page after a recent arrest for possession of marijuana and cocaine the year before.

Page commented in August 2011 that around the time of his arrest, “the band was no longer the joyous place that it once was, but it hadn’t been joyous for a long time before that. It wasn’t that we didn’t put on good shows, we still had a great time onstage every night,” he added. “But it became a place where work was just about the stress and not the end product. And (the arrest and band tension) made me gather the strength to go out and do what I always wanted to do.”

The Juno Awards broadcast live from Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on March 25th.