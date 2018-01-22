Bowl For Kids Sake In April

The 6th annual edition of Bowl For Kids Sake comes to Langford Lanes, Friday April 20 through Sunday April 22, supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria and their many programs, including child mentoring.

You can sign up to bowl or become a team captain or sponsor — or just drop by the event and lend your support. All proceeds benefit the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and you’ll find all the pertinent information right over here.

Love, Dr. Scott James



