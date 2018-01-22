Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 12:00 AMShayne Kaye
listen live
Home

Bowl For Kids Sake In April

By Scott James
-
January 22, 2018 10:40 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Bowl For Kids Sake In April

The 6th annual edition of Bowl For Kids Sake comes to Langford Lanes, Friday April 20 through Sunday April 22, supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria and their many programs, including child mentoring.

You can sign up to bowl or become a team captain or sponsor — or just drop by the event and lend your support.  All proceeds benefit the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and you’ll find all the pertinent information right over here.

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More