get a ride home from Victoria Whisky Festival

100.3 The Q! sponsors The Victoria Whisky Festival at Hotel Grand Pacific. The sold out Consumer Tasting event is Saturday January 20th 2018.

Volunteers from The Q! and The T.L.C. Fund For Kids will be your designated driver. Look for drivers in the lobby of the hotel after the event for your complimentary ride home.

The Q!’s T.L.C. Fund For Kids has been involved in community projects such as the NEED Crisis Centre Youth Line, Scouts Canada, The Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Society, The Kiwanis House, and The Girls Alternative Program.

The T.L.C. Fund for Kids!. . . because every child needs a little T.L.C.