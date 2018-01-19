Dolores O’Riordan’s Funeral Will Be Held Next Week

Dolores O’Riordan will be laid to rest in her birthplace next week. A public reposal will be held this Sunday, and then her private funeral will be held at the Church Of Saint Ailbe in Ballybricken, County Limerick this Tuesday, followed by a family burial.

According to The BBC, Tuesday’s service is “strictly reserved for extended family and close friends.” Close family friend Canon Liam McNamara will act as chief celebrant of the Requiem Mass.

O’Riordan’s death was revealed this past Monday, with a media release reading “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Contrary to reports in a US newspaper, her cause of death of still unkown, with the coroner saying that “various test results” are still pending. Stephen Earl with the coroner’s office issued an update, saying that O’Riordan had been found unresponsive in her hotel room Monday, and was declared dead at the scene. “A postmortem examination has now taken place and the court is awaiting the results of various tests that have been commissioned,” he said. The coroner’s hearing has been adjourned until Tuesday April 03, at which time a date will be set for the full inquest.

O’Riordan’s bandmates took to Twitter to pay their respects. “We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal.”

