$10 million in upgrades coming for Sooke Road

There are $10 million in safety improvements coming for Highway 14.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement out in Sooke on Friday.

“For too long, people on the West Shore have been frustrated by mounting congestion and traffic bottlenecks,” said Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca in a release. “Highway 14 is an essential connection for people on southern Vancouver Island, and we’re making travel safer and less stressful so people can spend more time with their families, instead of sitting in traffic.”

The work will begin immediately. Here is a list of upgrades given from the B.C. Government release.

* Three bus pullouts on both sides of Highway 14 at the West Shore Parkway, Laidlaw Road and Harbourview Road;

* A bus-queue jump lane at Jacklin Road;

* New safety signs at three locations (Kangaroo Road, Gillespie Road, and Parkland Road);

* A slow-moving vehicle pullout east of Muir Creek, between Sooke and French Beach;

* A new rest area at the Sombrio lookout; and

* A new two-lane bridge on Gillespie Road, which is an important alternative route to Highway 14.

Design work for the Sooke River Road intersection upgrade is also getting underway immediately.

The B.C. government says there will be more phases for highway upgrades coming later this year which will include items like lane widening and major intersection upgrades.