The NHL Signed Kid Rock As The All Star Game Entertainer And The Twitterers Are Not Amused

By Scott James
January 18, 2018 08:57 am
The National Hockey League has announced that noted person who’s currently being sued by clowns Kid Rock will be performing at the All Star Game on Sunday January 28 in Tampa Florida, and that seems to be going over about as smashingly as a flea circus being announced as the entertainment at a dog picnic.

Mr. Ritchie and the NHL are being dragged for, among other things, his support of the 45th President of the United States, his Sweary McSwearington lambasting of Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest, and his affinity for the Confederate flag. Here are several of the more coherent exhibits:

