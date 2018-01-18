The NHL Signed Kid Rock As The All Star Game Entertainer And The Twitterers Are Not Amused

The National Hockey League has announced that noted person who’s currently being sued by clowns Kid Rock will be performing at the All Star Game on Sunday January 28 in Tampa Florida, and that seems to be going over about as smashingly as a flea circus being announced as the entertainment at a dog picnic.

Mr. Ritchie and the NHL are being dragged for, among other things, his support of the 45th President of the United States, his Sweary McSwearington lambasting of Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest, and his affinity for the Confederate flag. Here are several of the more coherent exhibits:

NHL: Why don’t any women, minorities, or people under 40 watch our sport? Also NHL: Let’s book Kid Rock to be the main entertainment for our biggest event of the year!! — Mike (@DeetoDC) January 17, 2018 Kid Rock will be headlining the entertainment for the NHL All Star game along with Tomi Lahren rapping, the woman who wore the MAGA dress singing, and Scott Baio pucking himself. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 17, 2018 I just hope Kid Rock brings the rest of the Traveling Wilburys with him when he plays the @NHL All Star Game pic.twitter.com/HQ2AM8jro9 — Rob Hoadley (@robhoadley) January 17, 2018 So how do we feel about Kid Rock playing the NHL All-Star Game? https://t.co/NimlVlKIF6 pic.twitter.com/VCg0Zh5d2y — Alan Cross (@alancross) January 17, 2018 As if I needed another reason to not watch the NHL All-Star Game the fools at #NHL headquarters have hired Kid Rock one of Americas biggest asses to be the entertainment. Gary Bettman you have lost your effing mind. pic.twitter.com/OAeyv42yQ2 — Merlin (@MerlinYYC) January 17, 2018 NHL exec: “Hey! Let’s unnecessarily align ourselves with a divisive performer in a politically sensitive time in exchange for songs at an intermission event that no one cares about for a sport that is generally not political.”

All: “this sounds like a good risk reward trade-off” — Birdie Num Nums (@BirdieNumNums_1) January 17, 2018

