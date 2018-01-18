Fish farming protesters arrested for chaining up DFO doors

Saanich Police arrested two women protesting fish farms by chaining up the front doors of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans on Thursday morning.

At around 8:30 am, police were called to the DFO office on Commerce Circle because the doors to the office were chained up from the outside, locking all the employees inside.

Sgt. Jereme Leslie says they arrived to find two woman outside the building who admitted to chaining up the office doors.

“We discussed with them if they would be able to remove those chains to the doors but they said they were unwilling. But they did say if they were arrested, they would go peacefully and give the key to the officers.”

Leslie says they arrested the two women for mischief and the chains were removed at around 9:00am.

Police say the protesters have been demonstrating against open pen Atlantic fish farming at the offices for weeks now.