Pedestrain struck by SUV in View Royal in stable condition

West Shore RCMP say witnesses told them a pedestrian was jaywalking when he got hit by an SUV in View Royal.

The male, in his 50’s, was struck by an SUV as he crossed the Island Highway near Shoreline Drive at just before 6pm on Wednesday night.

Mounties say the visibility was bad with the weather conditions and the SUV did make an attempt to stop.

“Our police officers are investigating the collision and continue to interview persons involved,” said Cst. Matt Baker in a release. “The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators fully. Incidents like this are a reminder to slow down in reduced visibility that comes with poor weather.”

The man is currently at Victoria General Hospital and is suffering from what Mounties say are non-life threatening injuries.