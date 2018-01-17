The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 011818 -- Time 'n Clocks 'n Things

Last weekend — oh, sorry, I mean, this weekend — we’ll be firing up The Q’s Time Machine once again and visiting a different year every hour, all weekend long. Ryan Awram will activate the Time Machine just after 4pm Friday, and it’s all brought to you by our friends at Softub — the home of Canada’s truly portable hot tub.

In light of that, on last week’s Rockl–er, I mean this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday — we’ll be playing songs that mention (or have something to do with) time, or clocks, or sundials, or hourglasses, or chronometers.



If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the airwaves just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



