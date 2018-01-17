Driver gets fined over $500 for surfing social media

Victoria Police are reminding drivers not to be on their electronic devices while on the road.

Officers say they handed out more $500 worth of fines when they pulled up next to a driver who was surfing the net at a red light.

“One of the officers got out of the vehicle and tapped on the window. The officer noticed that the driver was surfing a popular social media platform,” police said in a release.

The driver was issued a ticket for using an electronic device while driving (his third in three years) and a no seat belt ticket.