Driver gets fined over $500 for surfing social media

Victoria Police are reminding drivers not to be on their electronic devices while on the road.
Officers say they handed out more $500 worth of fines when they pulled up next to a driver who was surfing the net at a red light.
“One of the officers got out of the vehicle and tapped on the window. The officer noticed that the driver was surfing a popular social media platform,” police said in a release.
The driver was issued a ticket for using an electronic device while driving (his third in three years) and a no seat belt ticket.
Want to surf social media or update your status? Don't do it while you're driving | https://t.co/10EVknw9l6 #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/DgYNCuDAo9
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 17, 2018