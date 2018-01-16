Police look for witnesses in sexual assault

Victoria Police are looking for witnesses to an alleged assault in the area of Quadra and View on Sunday.

It’s reported to have happened at 12:30 am and police were called the area short time after.

Investigators believe that the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s standing six feet tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a black or blue toque, black or blue hoody and blue jeans. He also had a dark beard.

If you have any information on this incident, please call (250) 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.