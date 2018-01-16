Skip to Content
Langford bike owners asking for help to recover stolen property

By Art Aronson
-
January 16, 2018 11:47 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
West Shore RCMP and the owners of three stolen bikes are asking for public help.

The bicycles were reportedly stolen from a condo on Jacklin Road in Langford and were discovered missing on January 4.

“The owners of the bicycles are avid cyclists and are devastated their bikes were stolen,” says Cst. Matt Baker, spokesman for the West Shore RCMP in a release.

Description of the 3 bicycles:
• Red and Black, dual suspension, Scott Gambler 30
• Green and Black, Scott Genius 720
• Blue, dual suspension, Norco Range 2

If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

 

Photo from West RCMP of stolen bikes

