Our Place desperate for clothing donations

The Our Place Society in Victoria says it is in desperate need of clothing donations.

Grant McKenzie is their director of communications, he says clothing donations were down over Christmas.

“Although we need everything, we could really use men’s Jeans, pants, waterproof outerwear, shirts, t-shirts, etc. Every piece of clothing donated, is sorted and delivered directly to the most vulnerable in our community at no charge.”

Clothing is accepted at the charity located at 919 Pandora Avenue at all times of the day.