More stray needles found in downtown Victoria

By Art Aronson
January 15, 2018 05:52 pm
For a third time in the past week, police say a person has been pricked by a hypodermic needle in downtown Victoria.

Police say a woman is reporting a needle in a potted plant on the 700 block of Johnson Street on Monday morning that appears to be intently placed straight up.

The woman told police she had been pricked by a needle in a planter a week earlier while gardening in the same area, an injury she had checked out at the hospital.

Last week  a woman was pricked the on Pembroke Street and toddler was struck at a the McDonald’s on Pandora Avenue.

