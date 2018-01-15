More stray needles found in downtown Victoria

For a third time in the past week, police say a person has been pricked by a hypodermic needle in downtown Victoria.

Police say a woman is reporting a needle in a potted plant on the 700 block of Johnson Street on Monday morning that appears to be intently placed straight up.

The woman told police she had been pricked by a needle in a planter a week earlier while gardening in the same area, an injury she had checked out at the hospital.

Last week a woman was pricked the on Pembroke Street and toddler was struck at a the McDonald’s on Pandora Avenue.