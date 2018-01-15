Skip to Content
Friends Comes To Netflix, Gets Roasted By New Viewers For Homophobia, Body-Shaming, Misogyny, Lack Of Diversity, Etc

By Scott James
-
January 15, 2018 11:08 am
Former 90s-ruling sitcom Friends showed up on Netflix earlier this month, and it seems that some viewers who are new to it are having problems with Ross, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, Monica and Rachel.

A number of people have pointed out that a few of the show’s gags are based on the fact that Ross’ ex-wife is gay, and on Chandler’s fear that he might be incorrectly identified as gay. They’re also throwing shade because the show’s five main characters are white, and because of Joey’s behavior towards women and his frequent references to “fat Monica”.

Meanwhile, older fans who saw the show the first time around are defending it as representative of a bygone era which should not be compared to today, and perceive the responses as pearl-clutching. On commenter likened the dragging the show is getting to the racism warnings which are tacked on to the beginning of some old Warner Bros. cartoons.

On a side note: a couple of people wondered how the characters could afford such a huge apartment in one of the most expensive cities in the world, when some of them were ostensibly pulling down low wages. I also wondered about that, and then did not.

