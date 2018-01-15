Backpack with skydiving accident footage stolen from Swartz Bay terminal

RCMP in North Saanich say a backpack containing video footage of a skydiving accident was stolen from the Swartz Bay Ferry terminal on Friday night.

Police have released pictures and video footage of a suspect that allegedly grabbed the backpack from the checked luggage carousel at around 8:45 pm.

The bag contained among other things, a GoPro video camera that shows a serious parachuting accident last year.

Police say it belongs to Tyler Turner who is currently recovering from his injuries at a hospital in Vancouver.

B.C. Ferries also released a statement saying they are assisting in the police investigation.

Anyone with information on the theft or the identity of the witnesses is asked to call Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Photo of Witnesses