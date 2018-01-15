Sober man drives onto Willows Beach

Oak Bay Police say a driver of a van was lucky it was low tide when he inadvertently drove his car off Esplanade at Willows Beach late Sunday night.
Police say at around 10:20 pm a sober man made the turn at the roundabout and pressed the gas instead of the break and drove over the sidewalk before coming to a rest on the beach.
A tow truck was called in and was “skillfully” able to get the vehicle back onto the roadway.
The driver was issued a ticket for $196.
Police say no one was hurt.
The driver inadvertently stepped on the gas pedal when turning in the roundabout. Not overly common…but also not the first one we've attended. The last one took out a pole on #oakbay Ave.
