Sober man drives onto Willows Beach

Oak Bay Police say a driver of a van was lucky it was low tide when he inadvertently drove his car off Esplanade at Willows Beach late Sunday night.

Police say at around 10:20 pm a sober man made the turn at the roundabout and pressed the gas instead of the break and drove over the sidewalk before coming to a rest on the beach.

A tow truck was called in and was “skillfully” able to get the vehicle back onto the roadway.

The driver was issued a ticket for $196.

Police say no one was hurt.