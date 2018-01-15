Skip to Content
Sober man drives onto Willows Beach

By Art Aronson
January 15, 2018 12:08 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Oak Bay Police say a driver of a van was lucky it was low tide when he inadvertently drove his car off Esplanade at Willows Beach late Sunday night.

Police say at around 10:20 pm a sober man made the turn at the roundabout and pressed the gas instead of the break and drove over the sidewalk before coming to a rest on the beach.

A tow truck was called in and was “skillfully” able to get the vehicle back onto the roadway.

The driver was issued a ticket for $196.

Police say  no one was hurt.

