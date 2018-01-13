More Christmas Tree Chippery

If you still have a tree dropping parts of itself all over your carpet, you can get it chipped today or tomorrow (Saturday January 13 or Sunday January 14) — the CRD Christmas tree chipping guide has a couple of options for you:
- Central Saanich Lions Club, 1703 Keating Cross Road
- 930am to 400pm
- Donations gratefully accepted and appreciated, sponsored by Dogwood Tree Service and Peninsula Signs
- Victoria High School R&B and Concert Bands, 1260 Grant Street, corner of Fernwood and Grant
- 900am to 400pm
- By donation, with proceeds going to Victoria High School bands for career preparation trips
Love, Dr. Scott James
