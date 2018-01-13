Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW12:00 PM - 6:00 PMLauren Duggan
listen live
Home

More Christmas Tree Chippery

By Scott James
-
January 13, 2018 05:55 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
More Christmas Tree Chippery

If you still have a tree dropping parts of itself all over your carpet, you can get it chipped today or tomorrow (Saturday January 13 or Sunday January 14) — the CRD Christmas tree chipping guide has a couple of options for you:

  • Central Saanich Lions Club, 1703 Keating Cross Road
  • 930am to 400pm
  • Donations gratefully accepted and appreciated, sponsored by Dogwood Tree Service and Peninsula Signs

 

  • Victoria High School R&B and Concert Bands, 1260 Grant Street, corner of Fernwood and Grant
  • 900am to 400pm
  • By donation, with proceeds  going to Victoria High School bands for career preparation trips

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More